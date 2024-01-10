(Bloomberg) -- UK developer Persimmon Plc is seeing further signs of improvement in the housing market as slowly declining mortgage rates ease the pressure on Britain’s builders.

The company’s weekly net sales rate rose to 0.41 in the final three months of 2023, from 0.28 in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Wednesday. Persimmon said it sold 9,922 homes in 2023, beating its previous guidance of at least 9,500 for the year — noting a “particularly strong delivery” in the final quarter.

“We saw a sustained pick up in interest in our homes throughout the year from the lows of Q4 2022,” the company said in the statement. “Build costs continue to moderate which will benefit completions in 2024.”

Shares of the developer rose as much as 3.9% in early trading on Wednesday in London.

Persimmon endured a tough 2023 as high interest rates and a cost-of-living squeeze sapped demand from first time-buyers, a group that accounts for roughly a third of the developer’s customers. The company slashed hundreds of jobs last year in an attempt to rein in costs as home completions plunged 33% from 14,868 in 2022. It also announced that it was planning to remove certain specifications in homes that it deemed less important to customers.

But with some betting the Bank of England may now be at the tail end of a cycle that saw the sharpest series of rate increases in three decades, mortgage rates are slowly declining. That’s boosted the outlook for Persimmon, which said its forward sales position in 2023 was up 2% to over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) from the previous year.

Persimmon said its private average selling price increased by about 5% last year, largely reflecting the mix of house types sold and helped by an increased use of incentives during the second half.

Still, Britain’s developers are under pressure from a year of lower sales. Scottish builder Stewart Milne Group this week announced it has gone into administration with the immediate loss of more than 200 jobs.

“We anticipate market conditions will remain highly uncertain during 2024, particularly for first-time buyers and with an election likely this year,” Persimmon said in the statement. “The longer-term demand outlook for new homes remains favourable.”

