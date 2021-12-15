(Bloomberg) -- A person traveling alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his tour of Southeast Asia has tested positive for Covid-19, the U.S. embassy in Malaysia said in a statement.

The person wasn’t involved with and didn’t participate in Blinken’s events today in Kuala Lumpur, the embassy said. The embassy did not identify the person. All others in the traveling party tested negative when they arrived in Malaysia from Indonesia.

Blinken was due to fly to Thailand later on Wednesday. The State Department has not yet said how the positive test will impact his trip.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.