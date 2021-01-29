(Bloomberg) -- It will surprise no one that Covid-19 had a catastrophic effect on consumers’ transportation use last year, but a new report gives a glimpse of just how precipitous the plunge was. The study led by L.E.K. Consulting found that, aside from taking the car out of the garage, respondents around the globe did very little moving around. Airlines, rental cars and ride hailing were some of the hardest-hit modes of transportation in terms of percentage drops from 2019.

