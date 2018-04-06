Personal Investor: Turn to these 4 Buffett quotes to survive the market volatility

Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor

Wild market swings like the ones of this past week can be gut-wrenching for investors saving for retirement. Times like these call for words of wisdom from the Oracle of Omaha.

Warren Buffett is an investor — a real investor who simply buys good businesses that grow earnings. To him, everything else is noise.

And if you’re invested in good businesses, the best course of action is to sit tight, pick up a few bargains if you can during earnings season, and savor a few lines on volatility from Buffett, courtesy of the website Brainy Quote.

On fear and greed:

“I simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

On finding opportunity:

“Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.”

On always being prepared:

“Predicting rain doesn't count. Building arks does.”

On managing risk:

“All time is uncertain. It was uncertain back in 2007, we just didn't know it was uncertain. It was uncertain on October 18th, 1987, you just didn't know it.”