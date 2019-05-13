Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor Follow|Archive

It’s hard to be optimistic on a dreary Monday when markets are tanking, but there is a glimmer of hope for young people with time for their investments to compound. With a little discipline they can retire millionaires through a strategy called the seven per cent solution.

There are several potential variations that can meet a similar goal, and it’s never too late to start. To illustrate how the seven per cent solution works best while you’re young, assume you manage to save $10,000 by your 25th birthday. From there, assume your investments can generate a seven per cent inflation-adjusted annual return. Here is how much you need to invest at each stage of life to accumulate a million dollars by age 65.