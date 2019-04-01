Personal Investor: Three ways to avoid being an April fool

Everyone needs to be on their toes to avoid being made a fool this April 1, but one veteran money manager is marking the day with three year-round warnings for investors. They come in the latest note from Gerry Frigon, chief investment officer at Taylor Frigon Capital Management – a long-term focused investment firm with roots going back to the Great Depression.

Don't be fooled by the Fed: The economy is likely much stronger than they (and most pundits) think

By trying to steer the economy and "promote recovery" the U.S. Federal Reserve creates boom and bust cycles of volatility that are far worse than would be the case if they simply focused on price stability and let businesses create the recovery.

The Fed has never invented any product, written a single line of software code, navigated a business through the volatility which it often fosters with its constant manipulation of currencies, and thus is a terrible determinant of a sound investment.

The Fed is better at getting in the way of innovation, which ultimately is what creates economic growth, than it is at fostering innovation.

Don’t be fooled by algorithms: They fail at the most crucial point they need to work

Everyone's looking for an algorithm to beat the market, but the answer to the question of "who's going to innovate next?" is something no economist or algorithm can tell you.

This is why no one has ever successfully written an algorithm or computer model that will tell you just which stocks to buy in order to "get rich in the stock market" (although many have tried, and many advertisements continue to claim that their product has done it). No one can ever write such an algorithm successfully, because no algorithm can tell you where the next unexpected innovation is about to burst forth.

We believe that the single most important factor of successful investing involves having a consistent investment philosophy which informs your selection of companies whose stock you will own.

We have pointed out before that backwards-looking, mathematics-driven investment strategies, such as the "quant" or "black box" strategies of the computer age or the "various systems" of market prediction that T. Rowe Price wrote about all the way back in the 1930s, usually fail (in the words of Rowe Price) "at crucial turning points in the market."

It's great to have a sophisticated investment strategy that "beats the pros" if you can manage to only use it during periods chosen for their lack of unusual stock market activity. This is exactly why so many quant strategies were wiped out by the financial meltdown of 2008-09.

Don’t be fooled into U.S.-only investments – Israel for instance is ripe for investment opportunities