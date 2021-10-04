(Bloomberg) -- Personio GmbH, a provider of human-resources software, is seeking fresh funding, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Munich-based startup is seeking funding of $200 million, giving it a valuation of more than $6 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The firm is in talks with prospective investors, the people said. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible they may still fluctuate.

“We have regular conversations with the investor community but are not in a position to confirm any new investment at the current time,” a Personio spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Personio said in January that it raised funding at a $1.7 billion valuation from investors including Index Ventures, Meritech, Accel, Lightspeed and Global Founders Capital. The company, which helps small and midsize businesses with HR tasks such as recruiting and onboarding, absence-tracking and payroll, said at the time it had almost 3,000 customers in over 80 countries. It also said it would enter France and Italy in 2021, and double its headcount to 1,000.

Startups that provide software to help with back-end office tasks have seen valuations surge during the pandemic. Other tech companies, including Beamery, which offers hiring-management software, have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors in recent months.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.