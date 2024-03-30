(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian authorities raided the home of President Dina Boluarte as part of an investigation into possible illicit enrichment after she was spotted wearing luxury watches at public appearances.

Late Friday, the National Police, including members of the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division and some prosecutors searched her home in the Surquillo district of the capital Lima, according to a video posted on X by local outlets.

The raid lasted more than five hours, and the authorities later searched the government palace, according to El Comercio.

On Saturday, Boluarte’s top aide, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, called the actions “disproportionate and unconstitutional” during an interview with RPP radio and television. What happened, “constitutes an intolerable attack on the president’s dignity and that of the country,” he said.

Last week, Peruvian prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into whether Boluarte enriched herself illegally in office, citing her wearing of Rolex watches. The scandal is likely to further damage public trust in Boluarte, who became Peru’s president in December 2022.

According to an Ipsos poll published in February, only 8% of Peruvians approve of her administration. Allegations of self-enrichment can be particularly damaging in Peru, where previous leaders have faced charges for using their positions to increase their personal wealth.

