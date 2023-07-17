(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Finance Minister Alex Contreras is betting the country’s struggling economy will recover in the second half of the year after an unexpected activity drop in May put it at risk of a mild recession.

“What we expect going forward is a recovery, sort of in the shape of a W,” Contreras said in live-streamed remarks on Monday.

Peru’s economy contracted 0.5% over the first five months of the year, initially hurt by political unrest and then by the El Nino weather pattern that paralyzed its large fishmeal industry. It’s an unusually weak performance by one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies, particularly at a moment when gross domestic product expands in most of the region.

“There was a first fall due to social conflicts, then recovery, now a new fall and going forward a recovery,” Contreras said. “We are betting on a significant recovery in the third and fourth quarters.”

Contreras did not give an estimate on how the economy might have performed in June, which will show whether or not it was able to avoid a so-called technical recession, usually understood as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction.

