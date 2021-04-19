(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s dollar bonds and the sol fell Monday after an opinion poll showed leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo as the clear favorite ahead of June’s presidential runoff.

Castillo, whose party has praised Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, is leading Keiko Fujimori by 11 percentage points, according to the survey by Ipsos Peru carried out between April 15 and 16. Fujimori is the polarizing right-wing daughter of a jailed former president.

The Peruvian sol slid 1.35% to 3.68 per dollar, while the nation’s dollar-denominated bond due in 2031 fell as much as 0.82% and the 2051 notes declined 1.92%, the biggest drop since it was issued a month ago. Meantime, the cost of insuring the country’s debt against default over the next five years jumped to the highest since September. The S&P/BVL Peru General Return Index, that measures Peruvian stocks, tumbled the most since January.

“Whoever wasn’t sure that this second round was going to be difficult, now it’s made clear,” said Mario Castro, a strategist at BBVA in New York. “It’s negative on the margin as there’s a long way to go. Some people will buy the dips.”

The nation’s bonds had already taken a hit this year, posting losses of 8.5% before today. That’s the worst performance after Belize, Argentina and Lebanon, which all trade at distressed levels, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.

Since winning the first-round vote, Castillo’s party has said that if elected, he wouldn’t seize mining assets, preferring instead to renegotiate mining contracts. On Sunday, he said he won’t change the constitution until the nation asks him to through a referendum. The moves are the first signs of moderation during his campaign.

READ: Peru Candidate Seeks Bigger Cut From Mining, Not State Control

Still, the poll “is a market negative signal,” Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note Monday. It “defies the conventional wisdom and view of pundits and political analysts that Castillo’s radical and extreme policy/political platform would not appeal to most voters.”

(Updates with currency and stocks’ performance in third paragraph, Castillo’s remmarks on the constitution on sixth; adds quote in seventh)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.