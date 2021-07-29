(Bloomberg) -- Investors sent Peruvian bonds sliding in the aftermath of President Pedro Castillo’s inaugural call for a new constitution and a crackdown on monopolies in the utility and financial industries.

Peru’s dollar bonds due in a century are the second-worst performers in the world on Thursday, beating only serial-defaulter Belize, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2031 rose to the highest since the close on June 16, a day after the final vote count showed Marxist party-backed Castillo winning the election. The cost of insuring the nation’s debt against default climbed six basis points since his speech Wednesday, reaching the highest level in over a month. Peru’s local markets are closed for a national holiday.

While Castillo had hinted at more centrist economic policies toward the end of his campaign, the former school teacher took some investors by surprise during his inaugural speech, in which he said the country needed to embark on a constitutional referendum, recover sovereignty over its natural resources and renegotiate its free trade deals.

“Markets will remain on edge about the lingering issue of rewriting the constitution,” Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. currency strategists Win Thin and Ilan Solot wrote in a note. “It looks like he will try to walk the fine line between populism -- transfers and supporting low income households -- without spooking markets.”

Peruvian markets have been whipsawed over the last three months, with stocks and bonds plummeting as polls before the vote showed Castillo leading over rival Keiko Fujimori. Castillo’s Peru Libre party, founded by Marxist neurosurgeon Vladimir Cerron, has praised controversial left-wing leaders in the region such as Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

Still, the new president’s market-friendly economic advisers and narrow victory margin brought relief to investors who saw him as a threat to the macro economic policies that have made Peru one of Latin America’s havens despite the political turmoil. Shortly before his inauguration Wednesday, Castillo delayed the appointment of his cabinet, once again raising doubts over the policy direction his administration will take.

“There’s little space for moderation,” said Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays in New York. “He has an radical opposition against him and a party led by Cerron, which has a very clear ideological agenda. If Castillo moderates, he loses support from the party and he’s left in the hands of the opposition, which at any moment can try to impeach him.”

Castillo is expected to announce his prime minister on Thursday.

