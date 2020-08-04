(Bloomberg) -- Peru President Martin Vizcarra’s cabinet chief is set to resign after losing a vote of confidence in Congress, throwing his government into disarray as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted against the cabinet led by Pedro Cateriano, who will now have to step down less than three weeks in the post, forcing Vizcarra to find a replacement more palatable to the opposition-controlled Congress.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote was unexpected as lawmakers usually support newly appointed cabinet chiefs. It’s even more surprising given that Peru is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades as a result of the the virus outbreak and can ill afford political disagreements.

Vizcarra changed his cabinet last month following criticism his government had mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, causing an economic crisis with a strict lockdown. On Monday, Cateriano attended Congress with his cabinet and laid out his plans to revert a slump in investment and reorganize the public health system. Lawmakers debated his proposals through the night and voted 54-37 against the cabinet, with 34 abstentions.

