Peru’s central bank President Julio Velarde agreed to stay in the post for another five-year term, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named because the decision isn’t public yet.

Velarde has been in the role since 2006, and is popular with investors having overseen a long period of strong growth and low inflation. His presence helps preserve a sense of stability at a time of acute market volatility. The nation’s currency has been among the worst performers in emerging markets since Pedro Castillo was sworn in as president last week, and on Monday weakened to a record low of 4.11 per dollar.

The central bank declined to comment.

As well as Velarde, the bank’s other six board members still need to be named in the next weeks. The government appoints four of them, including Velarde, and congress will name the other three.

Peru’s Finance Minister Pedro Francke had urged Velarde to stay on. Francke also said in an interview with local TV that former central bank president Oscar Dancourt is being considered for a seat on the board.

