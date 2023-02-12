(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Congress has extended its legislative session by a week, keeping alive the possibility that it might reach a deal on bringing elections forward.

Head of congress Jose Williams announced the surprise decision on Friday, just as the legislative session was set to end. Without that extension, lawmakers wouldn’t have been able to set elections for this year.

Peru is in the midst of its worst social unrest in decades, with massive and violent protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, whose term is expected to end in 2026. The protests have left more than 50 people dead, prompting Boluarte to propose bringing elections forward so she can transfer power to a new elected leader before year-end.

But the country’s fragmented Congress, where Boluarte has no party representation, has repeatedly failed to reach a deal on a new electoral timeline.

Boluarte insisted on Friday that congress should listen to Peruvians and agree on early elections, just hours before the session was extended.

