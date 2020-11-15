(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian lawmakers rejected a proposal to appoint a human rights activist to become the nation’s third president in less than a week.

Congress voted 52-42 against appointing Rocio Silva, a legislator with the leftist Broad Front party, to lead a new government, according to video broadcast of the Sunday night legislative session on state television. The motion needed the support of 60 of the 119 lawmakers present to pass, and 25 abstained. Party leaders will now hold talks about a new proposal.

Manuel Merino assumed the presidency earlier in the week following the surprise impeachment of Martin Vizcarra, but resigned on Sunday -- just six days later -- following Peru’s biggest demonstrations in two decades.

“At this time, when the country is experiencing one of its biggest political crises, I want the whole country to know that I’m presenting my irrevocable resignation,” Merino said in a televised address earlier on Sunday.

Vizcarra was impeached over allegations of bribery. The political upheaval could cloud prospects for elections due in April, and further hamstring an economy that contracted 30% in the second quarter because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Merino said his cabinet will remain in place until a new leader takes over, to avoid a power vacuum. As the head of Congress, he was next in the line of succession to replace Vizcarra.

Oscar Urviola, a former head of the country’s Constitutional Court, said on the Canal N network that another alternative is for Congress to annul its decision to oust Vizcarra.

Move Cheered

Merino’s announcement earlier was greeted with cheers from demonstrators in the streets of Lima and other cities, according to video broadcast on Canal N. Others stood at their windows banging pots with spoons, as they have done every night since the Nov. 9 impeachment vote.

Speaking to reporters outside his Lima home, Vizcarra said while he welcomes Merino’s resignation, he urged the Constitutional Court to hold an emergency meeting to decide whether he was legally forced from office.

Why Peru Is Always Just One Step Away from Chaos: QuickTake

Thousands of Peruvians, many of them university students, defied social-distancing rules and marched through the center of Lima on Saturday to call for Merino to quit.

While the demonstrations were largely peaceful, there were some violent clashes with police, and two men died from gunshot wounds.

Further political gridlock and protests threaten to hamper the fight against the coronavirus in a country with one of the world’s highest per-capita death rates from Covid-19.

