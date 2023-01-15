(Bloomberg) --

Peru declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions, Agence France-Presse reported, following anti-government protests that have left more than 40 dead.

The state of emergency late Saturday is in force for 30 days and will allow the army to take steps to maintain order, the report said, citing a government decree.

The violent turmoil of recent weeks has blocked key highways and led to a spike in inflation. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took office just a month ago, and for new elections to be called immediately.

In an address to the nation on Friday night, Boluarte ruled out resigning. She said she was sorry about the fatalities, and added she would continue promoting peace and dialogue.

Boluarte has lost several ministers in recent days. That included Interior Minister Victor Rojas, who was in charge of the police whose handling of protests was questioned after the civilian deaths.

