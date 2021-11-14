(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Ayala resigned amid a scandal over allegations of government interference in the military, further weakening President Pedro Castillo after his interior minister was ousted.

Ayala said Sunday on his Twitter page that he had submitted his irrevocable resignation.

The latest setback for the president stems from his government’s appointment of a new army general commander, an air force general commander and other high-ranking officials.

Jose Vizcarra Alvarez, a former army general commander who was forced into retirement just three months after his appointment, told the local media this month that he’d been pressured by Castillo and other government officials to ignore protocols in promoting two officers.

The country’s ombudsman said Vizcarra’s allegations were serious and asked the attorney general to begin a probe, according to a statement.

Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela handed in his resignation in early November after the local media reported that he hosted a Halloween party at his residence, violating pandemic restrictions.

Before he resigned, Barranzuela had authorized troops to be deployed in the capital for a month.

