(Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of monetary policy tightening with a new interest rate increase even after the inflation outlook started to brighten.

The central bank lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, to a 21-year high of 7.25%. That’s up from just 0.25% a little more than a year ago. Seven of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the move, which was the 16th straight hike, while five predicted that the rate would remain unchanged.

Policymakers are trying to get inflation to drop decisively back toward to the 2% target, and limit the risk of capital flight as the US Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. The bank said it expects inflation to return to its 1% to 3% target in the second half of next year.

“The board is particularly attentive to new information regarding inflation and its determinants, including the behavior of inflation expectations and economic activity, in considering additional modifications in the monetary stance,” the bank said in its statement.

The central banks of Peru, Colombia and Mexico are approaching the end of the steepest phase of monetary tightening in their histories, while policymakers in Brazil and Chile have already ended theirs. Inflation soared above target across the region as supply shortfalls, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked consumer price rises.

While price pressure is now starting to cool in all of Latin America’s main inflation-targeting economies except Colombia, policymakers are wary of taking their feet off the brakes prematurely.

“Peru keeps hiking because although headline inflation is falling, core inflation keeps rising,” Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist at Bloomberg Economics, said before the decision. “They are worried that higher US interest rates will fuel capital outflows, more currency depreciation and raise risks for financial stability.”

Core Inflation

Peru’s annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3% last month, which is still far above the upper limit of the target range. Core inflation, which tries to track underlying trends by excluding the most volatile prices, has crept up and in September accelerated to a 22-year high of 5.5%.

Central bank chief Julio Velarde said last week that the bank is looking toward the end of its interest rate increases, but that it will keep its options open.

Peru’s economy will grow 2.7% this year, according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund, down from more than 13% in 2021.

