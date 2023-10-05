(Bloomberg) -- Peru is forecast to cut interest rates for a second straight month after its recession got worse while inflation slowed sharply.

The central bank will lower its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 7.25% on Thursday, according to 12 out of 13 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, while one expects no change.

Brazil and Chile are also easing monetary policy, while Colombia and Mexico are expected to follow suit in the coming months as inflation subsides across the region following its post-pandemic spike. Peru’s consumer prices rose 5.04% in September from a year earlier, the slowest pace in two years.

Peru’s economy contracted more than all forecasts in July, extending its recession. Last month, the central bank slashed its forecast for economic growth this year to 0.9% from 2.2%.

Velarde’s Warning

Central bank president Julio Velarde has warned of inflation risks from the looming El Niño weather pattern, which is forecast to hit the country later this year. El Niño can disrupt agriculture by bringing heavy rains to northern Peru and a drought in the south, while warmer oceans can disrupt the fishing industry.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Conditions warrant cuts. Leading indicators signal GDP fell again in the third quarter, the economy is in recession and the output gap is negative and widening. Inflation and inflation expectations remain above target, but continue to moderate, giving the central bank some flexibility. Policymakers are likely to maintain a cautious tone and reiterate the move doesn’t imply a cut at every meeting.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin American economist

Click here for full report

Heavy rain has already impacted harvests and boosted food prices this year, with more expected in 2024.

Velarde recently lifted his prediction for year-end inflation to 3.8%, higher than the central bank’s target range of between 1% and 3% inflation.

--With assistance from Robert Jameson.

