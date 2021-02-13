(Bloomberg) --

Peru’s Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti resigned Friday after being accused of knowing that ex-President Martin Vizcarra had secretly participated in a coronavirus vaccine trial, La Republica newspaper reported.

Oscar Ugarte was sworn in Saturday as Peru’s new health minister. He formerly served in the post in the administration of Alan Garcia about a decade ago.

Lawmakers had been looking to censure Mazzetti, who had denied any knowledge of Vizcarra’s involvement in the trial, La Republica writes. While still in office, Vizcarra took two doses of Sinopharm‘s vaccine in the presidential palace in October, according to the report. Vizcarra also said Mazzetti was unaware of the trial.

Vizcarra was impeached by Congress in November and removed from office over allegations he’d taken bribes over infrastructure projects while a state governor. Ex-lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is running a caretaker government until elections are held in April.

