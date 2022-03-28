(Bloomberg) -- Impeachment proceedings against Peru’s president were briefly suspended amid scenes of disorder in congress as Pedro Castillo faces the second attempt to oust him in his eight months in office.

During a speech to congress by Castillo’s lawyer, one opposition lawmaker held up a sign that read “Impeachment Now!”, which triggered shouting and caused the session to be halted.

The opposition attempt to oust Castillo for “permanent moral incapacity” requires the support of at least 87 of the 130 lawmakers in the vote expected late Monday.

The fact that the process was initiated with the backing of 76 lawmakers in the unicameral congress suggests the decision will be a close call.

If congress removes him from the presidency, Vice President Dina Boluarte would take over as head of state.

Castillo told lawmakers that the accusations against him are speculation, and blamed a biased media for trying to impeach him. The session was suspended for an hour due to disorder.

A little-known former school teacher until he won the first round of Peru’s presidential election in April, Castillo’s initial eight months in power have been plagued by political crisis, changes in his congressional alliances and allegations of corruption. Last month, the president named Anibal Torres as his fourth prime minister since late July in an attempt to stabilize his government.

Peru’s constitution makes it easier to oust a head of state than it is almost anywhere else. Another president, Martin Vizcarra, was impeached less than two years ago.

Still, investors have largely taken the political volatility in stride. The sol has rebounded by more than 7% this year and the stock market is the best performer of 92 indexes in local currency terms in 2022, gaining more than 20%.

