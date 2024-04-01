(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s consumer prices rose faster than all forecasts in March, defying expectations that inflation would return to its target range for the first time since 2021.

Consumer prices in Lima rose 3.05% from the same month a year earlier, compared with the 2.8% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. None of the 12 economists surveyed predicted inflation above 3%.

Prices rose 1.01% from February, the national statistics agency said Monday.

The result comes as a challenge for Peru’s central bank, which maintains a target band for annual inflation of between 1% and 3%. Central bank President Julio Velarde has insisted inflation would slow to its target band early this year.

The central bank had been cutting interest rates for six straight months before unexpectedly pausing in March, keeping interest rates at 6.25%, after an unexpected inflation jump in February. The bank will make its next interest rate decision on April 11.

