(Bloomberg) -- Peru is returning to the debt market with a three-part sale, including 100-year notes, just days after a political crisis that led to three presidents in two weeks.

The South American nation is selling 12-year and 40-year notes, as well as the century bonds, with pricing expected today, according to a person familiar with the matter. The size of the sale is not yet known.

The sale is a test of investor confidence in a nation that was engulfed in turmoil this month after the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra. His replacement, the lawmaker Manuel Merino, resigned less than a week later amid mass protests in which several young demonstrators were killed by the police. Congress later voted in centrist lawmaker Francisco Sagasti to finish out the presidential term.

Peruvian assets tumbled amid the turmoil, with the sol touching a record low last Monday, though they’ve rebounded since Sagasti’s appointment. It remains one of the safest countries in Latin America, with a sovereign spread of just 142 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“Peru has strong external position and low level of indebtedness,” said Shamaila Khan, the director of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York. “We expect the country to be a solid investment-grade credit despite the political volatility.”

Revenue from the sale will help Peru combat one of the world’s worst Covid-19 mortality rates and the related financial fallout. The government sold $3 billion of debt in April to support what was then one of Latin America’s most ambitious stimulus packages.

The nation joins countries including Argentina, Mexico, Ireland and the U.K. in selling debt that matures over a century. Argentina’s notes, which were sold in 2017, were restructured this year.

Peru itself has seen eight external defaults and restructurings since its independence in 1821, according to the book “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly.”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Itau BBA and Morgan Stanley are helping manage the sale.

