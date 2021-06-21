(Bloomberg) -- A judge in Lima rejected a request from prosecutors to send Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori to jail for violation of bail conditions.

Fujimori is accused of money laundering, though hasn’t been convicted of anything. The judge, Victor Zuniga, said she broke the terms of her bail by communicating with witnesses in the case. If she breaks bail terms again she’ll face prison, he said.

With 100% of ballots tallied, Fujimori is losing the June 6 presidential runoff vote to her rival Pedro Castillo by a narrow margin, but is appealing to the electoral court and alleging fraud. Fujimori won the backing of most business leaders and investors, while Castillo was more popular among poor Peruvians, especially in rural districts.

