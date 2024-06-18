(Bloomberg) -- Peru launched an offer to swap or buy back nearly a dozen bonds as part of a plan that includes returning to debt markets to sell local-currency notes.

The South American nation said on Tuesday that it would offer to exchange several sol-denominated notes for new debt and, separately, repurchase euro- and dollar bonds due between 2025 and 2031. The government said the new sol-denominated notes would include global depositary notes.

The offers expire on June 25 at 8 a.m. in New York. Banco Santander Peru is the local market maker for the local currency deal, according to the statement.

Peru’s hard-currency debt has handed investors losses of 2.5% this year, the worst performance among Latin America government bonds after Colombia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

