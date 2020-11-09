(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra is facing a second impeachment vote in two months on Monday, in a weakened position after local media published new allegations of bribery against him.

The single-chamber congress will meet at 9 a.m. to hear from Vizcarra or his lawyer, before lawmakers debate and vote the impeachment motion. The president is accused of taking 2.3 million soles ($639,000) in bribes from companies building infrastructure projects in the Moquegua region, where he was governor from 2011 to 2014.

If the motion obtains the support of 87 of the chamber’s 130 lawmakers, Vizcarra will have to resign. The head of congress, Manuel Merino, would govern until the general election in 2021.

The outcome of the vote became less clear in the last few hours after several local media published excerpts of text messages between Vizcarra and a former cabinet minister in which they appear to discuss meeting with construction executives alleged to have paid him bribes. The reports said the text messages also suggest the president may have had contacts with the opposition during an attempt to impeach his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2018, something which he has denied.

In a letter sent by his press office, Vizcarra said the reports showed nothing illegal and are designed to damage the trust of the population in his government.

He criticized the publication of “biased reports, with information that’s incomplete and taken out of context,” less than 24 hours before the impeachment vote.

Though the effort to oust Vizcarra may fail, as an initial attempt to impeach him in September did, it will still fuel political instability barely five months before Peru is due to hold a general election. Opinion polls suggest most Peruvians oppose impeachment and want Vizcarra to see out his term.

