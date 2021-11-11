(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank tightened monetary policy for a fourth straight month after inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in more than 12 years.

Policy makers, led by bank President Julio Velarde, raised their key interest rate by a half-point to 2%, as forecast by six of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg. One analyst expected an increase of 75 basis points while one saw a quarter-point hike.

Consumer prices in Peru and across Latin America have jumped as economies reopen to pent-up demand and shortages of goods due to tangled supply chains, forcing central banks from Mexico to Uruguay to increase borrowing costs. While inflation in Peru has pushed well above the 1%-to-3% target range, the economy may post the fastest expansion in decades, allowing policy makers space to damp domestic consumer demand.

“Robust growth, higher than expected inflation, and further increase in inflation expectations support the call for another 50 basis-point hike despite last meeting’s somewhat dovish guidance,” Sergio Armella, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in a research note prior to the decision.

After the pandemic hit, Peru’s central bank slashed its key interest rate to 0.25%, the lowest in the region, and kept it at that level until early August. Inflation was last within the target range in May, but has more than doubled since then to hit 5.83% in annual terms last month.

The economy’s vigorous recovery helps narrow the central bank’s focus to inflation fighting. After suffering the deepest slump among major economies in the region in 2020, Peru’s gross domestic product may grow grow 13.2% this year, according to Velarde.

“We are better than any of the six largest countries in Europe in terms of recovery,” he said at a seminar organized by the Universidad del Pacífico earlier Thursday. Today’s meeting was the first since he and three new board members were sworn in for another five-year term on Nov. 2.

