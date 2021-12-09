(Bloomberg) -- Peru raised interest rates for a fifth straight month as the economy grows at the fastest pace in decades and inflation exceeds the upper limit of its target range.

The central bank lifted its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5%, in line with the forecasts of all nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The move unwound all the rate cuts implemented after the pandemic hit last year.

Central banks in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia have also been withdrawing stimulus at recent meetings to curb inflation pressures as their economies rebound from the pandemic. Brazil this week delivered its second-straight rate increase of 1.5 percentage point and signaled more to come.

Peru last year suffered one of the world’s most lethal and economically-destructive Covid-19 outbreaks, leading to an aggressive easing cycle that took the benchmark rate to a record low of 0.25%. But now the nation is enjoying the region’s fastest recovery, even amid political turmoil. The economy will grow 12.3% this year, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the fastest among 15 Latin American economies.

Annual inflation dipped slightly to 5.7% in November, after touching a 12-year high the previous month. However, that still exceeds the upper limit of the target range, which is 2%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Leftist and center parties in congress this week succeeded in blocking an initial attempt to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo.

