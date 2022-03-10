(Bloomberg) -- Peru raised interest rates for a eighth month, to curb inflation that was near a 13-year high even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aggravated global food and energy inflation shocks.

The central bank increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 4% late Thursday, in line with the forecasts of all seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Inflation won’t return to its target band until the first half of 2023, the bank said in its policy statement. That’s a change from last month, when the monetary authority was still forecasting inflation back in that range by the end of this year.

“The board is especially attentive to new information regarding inflation and inflation expectations, and economic activity to consider, if needed, additional adjustments in the monetary stance to guarantee that inflation returns to target over the policy horizon,” the bank said.

Latin America’s main economies are withdrawing emergency stimulus as activity recover from the 2020 pandemic crash. Central banks in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile as well as Peru have been tightening policy since last year as pent-up demand has pushed inflation rates well above target.

Now surging prices for oil, grains and other commodities threaten to push the consumer prices even higher.

Food and energy represent 44% of Peru’s inflation basket, according to a report by Bank of America Corp. this week, more than regional peers. This makes the country especially vulnerable to the Ukraine shock, which sent prices of wheat and corn soaring in recent days.

Bank of America also cut Peru’s growth forecast this year to 3.2% from 3.5% since, as an energy importer, the rise in oil prices represent added headwinds.

In Peru, annual inflation hit a 13-year high in December, and last month stood at 6.2%, still more than triple the 2% mid-point of the bank’s target range.

The nation is undergoing another round of political turbulence, with President Pedro Castillo battling the second attempt to impeach him since he took office last July.

