(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to fight the fastest inflation in 25 years that’s been fueling social tension in the Andean country.

Policy makers on Thursday lifted the benchmark rate to 6%, the highest since 2009 and in line with expectations of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It is the 12th straight hike in a cycle that added 575 basis points to borrowing costs since August.

The bank is struggling to cool inflation that accelerated to 8.81% in June, the fastest pace since 1997. With prices of everything from food to fuel to fertilizers rising, social tensions are flying high across the country: truckers and other labor unions have gone on strike, forcing the government to pledge more resources to help the poor. The protests are the latest headache for President Pedro Castillo, who faces a hostile congress that’s taking steps that could lead to his ouster.

Most Latin American nations are battling above-target increases in consumer prices. Mexico delivered a record interest rate hike of 75 basis points last month, while Chile will likely raise borrowing costs for the ninth straight time on July 13. Across the globe, at least 65 central banks have increased borrowing costs by 50 basis points or more in one go this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Inflation Seen Easing

In order to ease the economic pain in Peru, the Transportation Ministry is now backing tax rebates for cargo and passenger carriers. Separately, the Agriculture Ministry proposed the creation of a fund with 5 billion soles ($1.3 billion) to help farmers facing fertilizer shortages.

Yet policy makers expect inflation to start easing soon, with central bank board member Diego Macera saying the country will see “a much more pronounced normalization of prices by year-end.”

Meanwhile, the bank’s President Julio Velarde has ruled out more aggressive rate hikes as the economy loses steam. Last month, the bank cut its estimate for gross domestic product growth to 3.1% from 3.4% previously on weaker mining activity.

Read More: Peru’s Central Bank Rules Out Aggressive Key Rate Increases

Many analysts believe the tightening cycle is in its final stage. Scotiabank sees policy makers pausing at 6%, while Banco de Credito del Peru expects them to lift rates to 6.50% in the third quarter and then stop.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.