(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s foreign minister resigned after President Dina Boluarte failed to secure a private meeting with her US counterpart during a trip to Washington.

Boluarte obtained permission to travel to the US capital last week in part to hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden. The meeting, however, never appeared on the White House schedule and the Peruvian foreign ministry only released photos of the two leaders walking hand-in-hand.

The foreign ministry said in a statement Friday the meeting with Biden didn’t take place because “time was short.” Ana Cecilia Gervasi stepped down as foreign minister on Monday, according to local radio outlet RPP News.

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola officially announced Gervasi’s resignation after the report.

Peruvian presidents need congressional approval to travel abroad. Boluarte recently visited the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis and Germany to meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The latter trip raised questions in Lima about why she didn’t meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is her peer as head of government.

