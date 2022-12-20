(Bloomberg) -- Peru declared the Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy persona non grata and gave him 72 hours to leave the country hours after Mexico’s government confirmed it gave asylum to family members of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

The decision was made “due to the repeated expressions” of Mexico’s highest authorities regarding the political situation in Peru, the Foreign Affairs Minister Ana Gervasi said Tuesday, according to several tweets published by the ministry.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier that family members of Castillo, who was impeached by congress on Dec. 7 in the midst of a political crisis, are at the Mexican Embassy in Peru, while the government is negotiating safe-conduct for them.

Peru’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that it granted a safe-conduct to Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, and her two minor children.

Days after Castillo’s detention for his failed order to dissolve congress, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country has its doors open to him and his family.

“Such expressions constitute an interference in the internal affairs of the country and therefore violate the principle of non-intervention,” Gervasi said about Mexico’s statements on Peru’s political crisis.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Monroy has been asked to return to Mexico “in order to protect his safety and physical integrity.” The first secretary of the embassy Karla Ornelas Loera will be in charge.

Ebrard said on Twitter that Peru’s decision is reprehensible. “The conduct of our ambassador has been attached to the law and to the principle of non-intervention. Mexico will not change his position.”

Peru’s congress on Tuesday approved a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections in a second bid to alleviate the crisis that’s seen widespread unrest since Castillo was removed from office. Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice president who was sworn-in by congress, has repeatedly called for early elections while she has ruled out resigning.

(Updates with Peru’s decision to grant a safe-conduct to Pedro Castillo’s wife on fourth paragraph.)

