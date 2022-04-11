(Bloomberg) -- The popularity of Peru’s leftist president is in free-fall amid soaring inflation and mass unrest, and nearly two-thirds of voters think he should quit, a poll found.

President Pedro Castillo’s government was rejected by a record 76% of respondents in an Ipsos survey commissioned by America TV and published Sunday. Sixty-three percent said the president should resign rather than stay to complete his term in 2026.

Disapproval of congress also reached an all-time high of 79%.

The former union leader has faced one crisis after another since taking office eight months ago. He survived a second impeachment attempt last month only to be confronted days later by striking truckers and farmers angry about the rising cost of fuel and fertilizers.

As the broader population joined protests against inflation, he ordered a lockdown in Lima that further angered residents -- 75% of Peruvians disapproved of his decision, the poll found.

Under pressure from lawmakers, Castillo lifted the lockdown hours before it was due to end on April 5, just to watch growing and violent protests in the capital. At the end of the week, congress urged the president to resign from his post.

Asked whether congress or Castillo were doing a better job, 64% of those polled said “neither.”

Ipsos carried out 1,205 in-person interviews on April 7, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

