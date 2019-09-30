(Bloomberg) -- President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Peru’s opposition-controlled Congress and said he’ll call a parliamentary election after months of confrontation over anti-corruption measures boiled over.

Vizcarra said Monday he used his constitutional right to dissolve Peru’s unicameral Congress after his cabinet lost a vote of confidence over the government’s bid to halt the election of new justices to the country’s top court. Congress’ decision to elect the first of six new justices Monday was a defacto rejection of the cabinet’s confidence motion, he said in a televised address.

The measure is “democratic solution” to Peru’s political gridlock, he said.

Vizcarra’s move to cut the parliamentary term short was repudiated by opposition lawmakers, who called for the president’s impeachment. “This is a coup and we have to tell the world,” opposition lawmaker Jorge del Castillo said in Congress, according to video broadcast by state television.

Peru has been gripped by political turmoil since the general election of 2016 when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski scraped through a runoff vote for the presidency while his opponent, Keiko Fujimori, won a majority in Congress. A former vice president, Vizcarra took office roughly 18 months ago when Kuczynski resigned on the eve of an impeachment vote.

Opposition parties have dragged their feet on government reforms designed to stamp out corruption. Championing the corruption fight buoyed Vizcarra’s popularity at a time when many political parties and their leaders are implicated in a continent-wide bribery scandal.

“Congress really deserved this dissolution,” said Carlos Rivera, director of the Legal Defense Institute, a Lima-based rights group. “It’s an irreversible decision politically. It’s an act that should mark the close of one era in our country and open a new, less contaminated one.”

In a Sept. 25 interview, Vizcarra said closing congress was an extreme scenario, and said the best option was for the opposition to back his proposal for an early general election next year, one in which he wouldn’t stand as a candidate. Lawmakers voted down the bill last week.

Peru’s constitution entitles the president to dissolve the unicameral Congress if lawmakers vote against two cabinets. In September 2017, then cabinet chief Fernando Zavala lost a confidence vote.

Upon dissolution, the constitution says that the president must appoint a new cabinet and hold elections for a new Congress within four months.

Vizcarra swore in his former justice minister, Vicente Zeballos, as cabinet chief to replace Salvador del Solar, according to a video broadcast by state television.

Congress is among the country’s least popular institutions, with an 87% disapproval rating, according to a poll by the Institute of Peruvian Studies published Sept. 29. Vizcarra’s approval rating fell to 40% from 47% in August, while his disapproval rating was 52%.

