(Bloomberg) -- A former central bank economist educated in the U.K. was sworn in as Peru’s new finance minister on Tuesday, potentially calming the nerves of investors alarmed by recent political turmoil.

President Pedro Castillo named Oscar Graham, who spent more than two decades working at the monetary authority, to take over from Pedro Francke. He also sworn in a prime minister together with new chiefs of the interior, defense, and foreign affairs.

Graham’s appointment will reassure investors that Peru won’t implement abrupt changes to its economic model, said Rodolfo Rojas, a partner at Lima-based Sequoia political advisory group.

“The presence of someone like Graham confirms that the president knows he can’t touch the macro economy,” Rojas said. His presence “gives signals to the markets that Peru will maintain macroeconomic stability.”

He has a Masters in Economics from Queen Mary University of London, and has also worked at the finance and planning ministries, according to the finance ministry’s website.

Castillo also named Hector Valer, an ally in congress, to be prime minister. Valer quit a right-wing party to join a newly created parliamentary bloc whose objectives include promoting the country’s industrialization with a particular interest in lithium projects, as well as pushing for a referendum to change the constitution and, most importantly, blocking attempts to impeach the president.

Political Turmoil

Francke quit on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez left a day earlier, as Castillo overhauls his cabinet amid political turmoil. The president is facing multiple crises, including a catastrophic oil spill, the resignation of his interior minister, and an surge in crime that has led to a state of emergency in Lima. In December, he survived an attempt to impeach him.

The sol led emerging market losses on Tuesday as the political uncertainty made investors nervous.

Castillo has repeatedly made changes to his cabinet since taking office last July, as he has been torn between the need to appease socialists in his own party while also maintaining a working relationship with congress. Some ministers were also toppled by scandals.

The economy shrugged off the political turmoil, however, and bounced back last year to grow 12.7%, according to estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

