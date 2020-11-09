(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra was forced out of office when congress impeached him on Monday over corruption allegations.

Legislators voted 105-19 in favor of removing Vizcarra, with four abstentions, plunging the nation into political chaos as it recovers from one of the world’s deepest economic slumps. The head of congress, Manuel Merino, takes over as interim president until July, when the winner of the next election is sworn in.

Vizcarra’s ouster comes five months from the general election, scheduled for April 11. The economy shrank 30.2% in the second quarter, the biggest crash suffered by any major nation, and Peru has also been among the countries worst hit by deaths from Covid-19.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations that Vizcarra took 2.3 million soles ($642,000) in bribes from companies building infrastructure projects in the Moquegua region, where he was governor from 2011 to 2014. He denies any wrongdoing, and said the accusations were designed to undermine trust in his administration.

The impeachment takes effect as soon as congress has informed Vizcarra or his cabinet chief of the decision.

His removal follows four years of tumult since the 2016 election, during which the opposition censured ministers and forced out Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Vizcarra dissolved congress in September last year after months of clashes with lawmakers over his anti-graft program, and a transitional legislature was elected in January.

He survived a previous impeachment attempt less than two months ago, despite not having his own party to defend him. Kuczynski resigned in 2018 on the eve of his second impeachment vote in the politically turbulent nation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.