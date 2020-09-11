(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress opened impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra, throwing the country in political disarray just as it tries to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 65-36 with 24 abstentions in favor of starting the process that may remove Vizcarra from office following allegations he sought to obstruct a graft probe into his administration. A final decision will be made at a later date, after the president has a chance to defend himself in the opposition-controlled congress. Two-thirds of the 130 lawmakers, or 87 votes, are needed to impeach him.

The political turmoil risks weighing on an economy badly battered by the pandemic. With the world’s highest deaths per capita from the coronavirus, the South American nation saw gross domestic product tumble 30% in the second quarter, the worst slump of any major economy. It also marks the latest chapter in the history of one of Latin America’s most volatile political systems.

Vizcarra, who has no party to defend him in congress, is the second Peruvian leader facing impeachment proceedings over the past two years. His predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned after an opposition lawmaker released videos that showed his allies apparently negotiating votes to avoid his ouster.

Since replacing him in 2018, Vizcarra has tried to overhaul the nation’s judicial and political systems, frequently clashing with lawmakers in the process and even dissolving the previous legislature last year.

If Vizcarra is impeached, the head of congress Manuel Merino will take over until elections take place. Peru is due to hold a general election in April and Vizcarra has repeatedly said he won’t seek a new term.

