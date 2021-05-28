(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s presidential race is coming down to the wire, according to the latest opinion poll published Friday, with leftist front-runner Pedro Castillo seeing his lead narrow to within the margin of error.

In a vote simulation conducted by Datum and published in Gestion newspaper, Castillo would get 42.6% of the vote in the June 6 runoff compared with 41.7% for Keiko Fujimori. The 0.9% percentage point difference compares with a gap of 5.4 percentage points last week.

The killing of 16 people in a rural, cocaine-producing region of Peru may have influenced some voters over the past week. The Armed Forces blamed the Shining Path terrorist group for the attack though details of the incident remain sparse. Fujimori’s campaign team has jumped on the event to try to associate Castillo and his party with Shining Path and splinter groups that operate in the area.

Castillo condemned the incident while also rejecting alleged links to armed groups that control a large part of the illicit drug trade in the country.

The poll of 1,201 people was conducted between May 25 and 27 with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. When looking at only valid votes, the survey showed 50.5% against 49.5% in favor of Castillo.

Voter intention, a slightly different measure of support, showed a virtual tie of 41.6% versus 41.5% in favor of Castillo. The number of people who plan to spoil their ballot climbed to 10.9%.

Polling firm Ipsos will publish another poll early Sunday ahead of a head-to-head debate between the candidates that evening.

The stark polarization of the campaign has whipsawed financial markets with investors unclear on the outcome. The sol has dropped more than 6% since the April 11 first round, the worst in emerging markets, while the stock market has lost about 8.5% in that period.

Castillo, a former school teacher running with a self-proclaimed Marxist political party, is promising to seek more from multinational miners to spend on education and health. Fujimori, a former lawmaker who has narrowly lost two previous runoffs and has been charged with graft, is running on a law and order campaign that often invokes memories of her father’s presidency that was marked by clashes with the Shining Path.

When Datum asked why Shining Path carried out the attack, 24% said it was to push for a boycott of the elections, 23% didn’t know, 22% said it was to threaten people to not vote for Fujimori while 20% said Shining Path wasn’t responsible for the incident.

When Datum asked whether they believe that an organization accused of being related to Shining Path form part of Castillo’s political alliance, 43% answered yes, 42% said no, while another 15% said they didn’t know.

