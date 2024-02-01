(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian inflation slowed much more than expected to just above the central bank target band in January, likely cementing a sixth straight interest rate cut at the central bank’s meeting next week.

Consumer prices in the capital, Lima, rose 3.02% from the same month a year earlier, compared with the 3.16% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Prices rose 0.02% from December, the national statistics bureau reported on Monday.

The central bank led by Julio Velarde maintains a target band for annual inflation of 1% to 3%. The rate of inflation has exceeded the target band since June 2021, with consumer price increases peaking at more than 8% in mid-2022. In response, the central bank raised interest rates to 7.75%, but has been easing policy for the past five months to put borrowing costs at 6.5%.

Velarde has grown increasingly confident that inflation has been tamed, declaring in December that it’s “under control.” Peru’s economy is also going through a recession, which has damped some upward price pressures, while the El Niño weather pattern has buffeted food prices.

Still, Velarde has said that inflation would return to the target band in early 2024. The bank is now likely to cut interest rates again next Thursday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.