(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Peru’s capital slowed much more than expected April as the central bank continues to confidently lower its benchmark interest rate.

Consumer prices in Lima rose 2.42% from the same month a year earlier, compared with the 2.72% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. On the month, prices fell 0.05% compared with the median estimate for a 0.25% rise.

Peru’s central bank maintains an inflation target band of 1% to 3%. Peruvian inflation had exceeded that band since May 2021 and has finally cooled to within the target range.

The bank, led by President Julio Velarde, surprisingly cut interest rates in April despite a higher-than-expected inflation print in March, forecasting that annual consumer price increase will actually ease to 2% in coming months.

That comes as Peru’s economy is recovering a from a recession in 2023 triggered by bad weather and political unrest. President Dina Boluarte has been trying to jumpstart the economy, and the central bank expects economic growth in 2024 could come in at 3%. The most recent economic activity figure, for the month of February, came above expectations.

