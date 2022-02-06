5m ago
Peru Prosecutor Says Keiko Fujimori Trial May Begin By Year End
(Bloomberg) -- A Peruvian prosecutor leading a criminal investigation against Keiko Fujimori said a trial accusing the former presidential candidate and about 40 other politicians could begin by the end of the year.
Fujimori, who has been jailed three times since 2018, is being probed for money laundering and leading a criminal organization. She’s not been convicted and denies any wrongdoing. Her husband and several of her closest aides are also under investigation.
Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez told TVPeru public television network that there’s evidence to prove Fujimori is guilty. Perez said prosecutors ended the criminal investigation last year and a judge is evaluating whether the evidence is strong enough to start a trial.
A longtime congresswoman, Fujimori was jailed for parts of 2019 and 2020 as she fought this and other allegations that she took illegal campaign contributions during her 2011 presidential run.
