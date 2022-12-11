(Bloomberg) -- Demonstrations in Peru left one person dead Sunday, while a Congressional debate on proceedings against former President Pedro Castillo was suspended.

Peru’s National Police said in a statement one person died during clashes with the officers at the city of Andahuaylas’ airport. Demonstrators occupied the airport on Sunday, preventing dozens of policemen and workers from leaving the control tower. A policeman was “seriously injured” during the incident, the PNP said.

Fires damaged the airport’s landing track and other installations, leading to its closure by the aviation authority, according to a statement from Corpac.

Peru was thrown into chaos last week after Castillo was impeached and then arrested on Wednesday, following an attempt to dissolve congress. His supporters have gathered and barricaded key highways and other areas, demanding the dissolution of congress, the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, and fresh general elections.

Congress on Sunday afternoon started a debate on a Public Prosecutor’s letter to the Congress notifying Castillo, former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez and former Interior Minister Willy Huerta of preliminary proceedings for violating constitutional order.

A few minutes after the session began, fighting between lawmakers broke out and the session was suspended.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.