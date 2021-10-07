(Bloomberg) -- Peru tightened monetary policy for a third straight month after inflation surged to its highest rate in 12 years and political volatility roiled the currency.

The central bank lifted its benchmark rate half a percentage point, to 1.5%, matching the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Peru and every other major inflation-targeting central bank in Latin America are withdrawing stimulus as consumer prices rise faster than their target in one country after another. As government’s eased controls they’d imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, pent-up demand pushed prices higher, while rising global food and energy costs also hurt consumers.

Peru’s central bank is grappling with those same global trends, as well as with domestic volatility. The nation’s stocks, bonds and currency all rallied on Thursday, a day after President Pedro Castillo replaced a prime minister accused of sympathizing with terrorists with a more conventional choice, in a bid to improve his administration’s relations with congress.

Even so, the sol is still down 11% since Castillo unexpectedly won the first round of Peru’s presidential election in April.

The still very low policy rate, bigger-than-expected jumps in consumer prices, rising inflation expectations and heightened political uncertainty “justify a faster and more front-loaded monetary policy normalization path to at least a neutral policy stance,” Sergio Armella, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior economist for Latin America wrote in a note Thursday, before the rate decision.

Deepest Slump

After the pandemic hit, Peru’s central bank slashed its key interest rate to 0.25%, the lowest in Latin America, and kept it at that level until August. In 2020, the nation suffered the deepest slump among major economies in the region, but is now rebounding strongly. Gross domestic product is set to grow 11.9% this year, according to a forecast from the central bank.

The annual inflation rate jumped to 5.2% last month, its fastest pace since 2009. The central bank targets inflation of 2%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Castillo changed the prime minister, Guido Bellido, on Wednesday, saying this would improve governability. Bellido was replaced by former head of congress Mirtha Vasquez, following weeks of clashes between Castillo’s administration and lawmakers.

Today’s decision was forecast by four of seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg; two expected a smaller increase, of a quarter-percentage point, and one had predicted no change.

