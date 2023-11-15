(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy contracted more than all forecasts in September, as the once fast-growing nation continues to struggle to revive growth.

The economy shrank 1.29% in the month from a year earlier, worse than all nine forecasts of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and more than twice as deep a contraction as the -0.6% median estimate. From a month earlier, the economy shrank 0.03%.

The negative result comes as President Dina Boluarte is more unpopular than ever, with her approval rating dipping to a record low 10%, according to an Ipsos poll this month. Peru was Latin America’s fastest-growing major economy for much of this century but it is now reeling from years of political instability.

Peru’s economy has now contracted for three straight quarters. The government has acknowledged that it is going through a difficult recession and this month announced $2.6 billion in government-backed loans due to fears the weak economy can lead to businesses failing to pay suppliers. Peruvian banks are also concerned about rising loan delinquency triggered by the slow economy.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“The results are consistent with a recession and point to a widening negative output gap. Along with decelerating inflation and tight monetary conditions, that supports our expectation for the central bank to continue cutting interest rates into 2024. Governance problems limit the probability that fiscal stimulus plans announced earlier this month will have a significant impact.”

-Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Finance Minister Alex Contreras has said the economy will recover in the first quarter of next year, although he has been repeatedly wrong in the past.

