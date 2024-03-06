(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s President Dina Boluarte swore in lawyer Gustavo Lino Adrianzen as her new prime minister after his predecessor resigned amid a scandal over leaked tapes.

Adrianzen is specialized in human rights and most recently served as Peru’s ambassador to the Organization of American States. Under President Ollanta Humala, he was justice minister for six months in 2015.

He becomes Boluarte’s third prime minister after Alberto Otarola resigned his post late Tuesday, depriving the president of an anchor of her fragile administration. Less than a month ago, she reshuffled her cabinet in key positions including the finance and energy and mining chiefs. Wednesday, she ratified the rest of her cabinet, including Finance Minister Jose Arista.

Political instability has hurt Peru’s once-robust economic performance, causing investments into the country’s giant copper industry to dwindle. El Nino-related flooding has inflicted further damage, and inflation surprisingly rebounded in February just as the country tries to emerge from recession.

Otarola stepped down after Panorama TV reported over the weekend that he had a romantic relationship with a woman who obtained a government job, broadcasting an audio recording alleged to have taken place between the two.

Otarola denied committing any illegal acts as reported by Panorama, according to a post on his X account, acknowledging he’s known about the recording for months.

“I have not stolen a single cent from the people,” he wrote. “There have been no irregular contracts in my administration.”

The prime minister is a powerful position in Peruvian politics, heading the president’s cabinet and liaising with congress.

Peru’s fragmented legistlature swore in then Vice President Boluarte in December 2022, after leftist Pedro Castillo was impeached following a failed coup attempt. Widespread violence, particularly in southeastern Peru, rocked the fledgling administration in the wake of Castillo’s fall.

Since 2016, no elected Peruvian president has been able to serve out a full term. Boluarte’s administration is scheduled to end in 2026. A motion to impeach her on March 1 failed to obtain the minimum 40% congressional support to go ahead.

