(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian authorities have launched a new criminal investigation against President Dina Boluarte over an alleged cover-up in the hours before her brother was arrested.

The country’s attorney general said it was investigating President Boluarte for deactivating a special police squad probing Nicanor Boluarte’s alleged influence peddling, according to a statement on the X platform. President Boluarte disbanded the police group Thursday night before the arrest of her brother Friday morning. In Peru, police departments respond directly to the executive.

This is at least the third criminal investigation against Boluarte during her 16 months in office. Previous inquiries include one over her role in the death of 50 protesters killed during anti-government demonstrations and another about alleged illegal enrichment in her use of luxury watches.

Presidential spokesman Fredy Hinojosa, speaking on TV Peru Friday evening, said that disbanding the special police group had nothing to do with a cover-up, without offering further details. Boluarte has not yet directly addressed the allegations.

