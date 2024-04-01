(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian President Dina Boluarte reshuffled her cabinet as she tries to navigate a crisis triggered by her use of luxury watches, while her administration nears a pivotal vote in Congress.

Overall, Boluarte surprisingly swapped six ministers in charge of foreign trade, agriculture, interior, women, education and production on Monday evening.

The changes come amid intense pressure from lawmakers who are set to vote Wednesday whether to confirm or reject her entire cabinet. That leaves much at stake at a vulnerable moment for Boluarte. If the confirmation vote fails, she would have to come back with a new slate of ministers and a new prime minister.

Read More: A $15,000 Rolex Threatens to Worsen Peru Leader’s Job Rating

But the changes also reflect Boluarte’s weak position — her approval rating has dipped to just 9% — and as she faces a criminal investigation over potential illegal enrichment. The probe was triggered by her public use of luxury watches — including at least one Rolex — that prosecutors suspect might have been obtained through corruption. Some left-wing lawmakers are seeking her impeachment, although a conservative majority in congress has expressed support.

Key ministers in charge of the economy, as well as mining and energy remained in their posts.

Boluarte faced an aggressive police raid Friday night, with officials barging through the door to her private residence as well as then raiding the government palace. She has denied any wrongdoing and accused the police of abuse, but has not explained how she was able to afford expensive jewelry on her otherwise modest salary.

