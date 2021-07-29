(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s president Pedro Castillo named a congressman from his own Peru Libre party, Guido Bellido, to be Prime Minister, bolstering the influence of the Marxist political group.

Bellido is close to Vladimir Cerron, the party’s founder and leader.

In recent months, Castillo has reached out to other leftist parties such as Together for Peru, and appointed mainstream economists as advisers. Naming someone from Peru Libre is a signal that he is beholden to socialists in his own party, which may make it harder to forge the alliances to pass legislation in congress where he doesn’t have a majority.

Read More: Peru’s Castillo Has a Marxist and a Fiscal Hawk in Inner Circle

“Having a prime minister from Peru Libre may not be a sign of an open government that wants to promote governability,” said Alexandra Ames, who teaches at the School of Public Management of the University of the Pacific in Lima.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.