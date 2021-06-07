(Bloomberg) -- Pedro Castillo, the rural school teacher who promises to redistribute wealth in Peru, overtook Keiko Fujimori in the presidential runoff vote count, with 92% of the ballots counted.

Castillo now has 50.1% of the vote against 49.9% for Fujimori as ballots from the rural Andean regions trickle in where the union leader gets the bulk of his support.

But with the count going down to the wire in an election reminiscent of the last presidential vote when Fujimori barely lost in the runoff in 2016, analysts caution that it’s too early to declare a winner and there may be calls for a recount, delaying any decision for days if not longer. Votes cast abroad are also still being tabulated and those favor Fujimori by a wide margin.

The stark urban-rural divide in Peru is on full display in the election that pits the leftist Castillo, vowing to squeeze more taxes out of multinationals to spend on schools and hospitals, against Fujimori, who handedly won the capital Lima and is warning of a shift to communism if she loses.

Peru’s currency and stocks tumbled on Monday due to the razor-thin margin between the candidates with investors concerned with Castillo’s economic policy plans. The yield on Peru’s 10-year dollar bonds rose 13 basis points to 2.8% with the price falling 1.1 cent to 99.67 cents on the dollar.

A quick count by Ipsos Sunday evening gave Castillo the edge with 50.2% against 49.8% for Fujimori with a 1 percentage point margin of error.

