(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo indicated his party won Sunday’s election, his strongest comments yet about the result of a vote that has roiled markets in the South American country.

“According to the report of our representatives, we already have the official party count of the votes where the people have imposed themselves on this feat,” Castillo told followers outside his headquarters on Tuesday evening. He asked backers “not to fall into provocation” and said the business sector was showing support for the party.

